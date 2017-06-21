NASTT’s 2018 No-Dig Show Call for Abstracts

The North American Society for Trenchless Technology (NASTT) is now accepting abstracts for its 2018 No-Dig Show in Palm Springs, California on March 25-29, 2018. Prospective authors are invited to submit a 250-word abstract outlining the scope of their paper and the principal points of benefit to the trenchless industry. All abstracts must be submitted electronically at NASTTâ€™s website by June 30, 2017: nastt.org/abstractsubmission.

Abstracts from the following subject areas are of interest to the No-Dig Show Program Committee:

Potable Water and Pressure Systems

Pipeline Inspection, Locating, and Condition Assessment

Pipe Rehabilitation

Pipe Bursting

Emerging Technologies

Case Studies

Wastewater, Storm water, and Non-pressure Systems

Advanced Pipeline Condition Assessment

I&I and Leak Detection

Pipeline and Laterals Rehabilitation

Pipeline Inspection, Locating, and Condition Assessment

Cured-in-Place Pipe Lining

Sliplining

Pipe Bursting

Spray Applied Linings

Grouting

Manhole Rehabilitation

Case Studies

Energy Pipeline Systems

Pipeline Inspection, Locating, and Condition Assessment

Aging System Rehabilitation

New Trenchless Installation

Standards and Regulations

Trenchless Research and Development

University and Industry Initiatives

Education and Training

Industry Issues

Subsurface Utility Engineering

Submittal Requirements and Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Project Budgeting and Prioritization

Funding for â€œGreenâ€ Technologies

Selection Criteria for Contractors

Social Costs and Impacts

Carbon Footprint Reduction

Sustainable Construction Practices

Industry Trends, Issues and Concerns

Differing Site Condition Claims

New Installations – Tunneling, Boring and Pipe Ramming

New Concepts or Trenchless Equipment, Materials and Methods

New Applications for Boring Techniques (Auger Boring and Pipe Ramming)

Pilot Tube Boring (Tunneling)

Case Studies

Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD)

New Concepts and Applications for Horizontal Directional Drilling Equipment, Materials and Methods

Case Studies

Microtunneling

New Concepts and Applications for Microtunneling Equipment, Materials and Methods

Case Studies

For more information about the conference, visit nodigshow.com.

Sponsorship and exhibit opportunities are available by contacting Brittany Cline at 330-467-7588 or email: bcline@benjaminmedia.com.

