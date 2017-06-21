NASTT’s 2018 No-Dig Show Call for Abstracts
The North American Society for Trenchless Technology (NASTT) is now accepting abstracts for its 2018 No-Dig Show in Palm Springs, California on March 25-29, 2018. Prospective authors are invited to submit a 250-word abstract outlining the scope of their paper and the principal points of benefit to the trenchless industry. All abstracts must be submitted electronically at NASTTâ€™s website by June 30, 2017: nastt.org/abstractsubmission.
Abstracts from the following subject areas are of interest to the No-Dig Show Program Committee:
Potable Water and Pressure Systems
- Pipeline Inspection, Locating, and Condition Assessment
- Pipe Rehabilitation
- Pipe Bursting
- Emerging Technologies
- Case Studies
Wastewater, Storm water, and Non-pressure Systems
- Advanced Pipeline Condition Assessment
- I&I and Leak Detection
- Pipeline and Laterals Rehabilitation
- Pipeline Inspection, Locating, and Condition Assessment
- Cured-in-Place Pipe Lining
- Sliplining
- Pipe Bursting
- Spray Applied Linings
- Grouting
- Manhole Rehabilitation
- Case Studies
Energy Pipeline Systems
- Pipeline Inspection, Locating, and Condition Assessment
- Aging System Rehabilitation
- New Trenchless Installation
- Standards and Regulations
Trenchless Research and Development
- University and Industry Initiatives
- Education and Training
Industry Issues
- Subsurface Utility Engineering
- Submittal Requirements and Quality Assurance/Quality Control
- Project Budgeting and Prioritization
- Funding for â€œGreenâ€ Technologies
- Selection Criteria for Contractors
- Social Costs and Impacts
- Carbon Footprint Reduction
- Sustainable Construction Practices
- Industry Trends, Issues and Concerns
- Differing Site Condition Claims
New Installations – Tunneling, Boring and Pipe Ramming
- New Concepts or Trenchless Equipment, Materials and Methods
- New Applications for Boring Techniques (Auger Boring and Pipe Ramming)
- Pilot Tube Boring (Tunneling)
- Case Studies
Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD)
- New Concepts and Applications for Horizontal Directional Drilling Equipment, Materials and Methods
- Case Studies
Microtunneling
- New Concepts and Applications for Microtunneling Equipment, Materials and Methods
- Case Studies
For more information about the conference, visit nodigshow.com.
Sponsorship and exhibit opportunities are available by contacting Brittany Cline at 330-467-7588 or email: bcline@benjaminmedia.com.
