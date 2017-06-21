NASTT’s 2018 No-Dig Show Call for Abstracts

NASTT's No-Dig Show Exhibits

The North American Society for Trenchless Technology (NASTT) is now accepting abstracts for its 2018 No-Dig Show in Palm Springs, California on March 25-29, 2018. Prospective authors are invited to submit a 250-word abstract outlining the scope of their paper and the principal points of benefit to the trenchless industry. All abstracts must be submitted electronically at NASTTâ€™s website by June 30, 2017: nastt.org/abstractsubmission.

Abstracts from the following subject areas are of interest to the No-Dig Show Program Committee:

NASTT's No-Dig Show crowdPotable Water and Pressure Systems

  • Pipeline Inspection, Locating, and Condition Assessment
  • Pipe Rehabilitation
  • Pipe Bursting
  • Emerging Technologies
  • Case Studies

Wastewater, Storm water, and Non-pressure Systems

  • Advanced Pipeline Condition Assessment
  • I&I and Leak Detection
  • Pipeline and Laterals Rehabilitation
  • Pipeline Inspection, Locating, and Condition Assessment
  • Cured-in-Place Pipe Lining
  • Sliplining
  • Pipe Bursting
  • Spray Applied Linings
  • Grouting
  • Manhole Rehabilitation
  • Case Studies

NASTT's No-Dig Show Kick-off BreakfastEnergy Pipeline Systems

  • Pipeline Inspection, Locating, and Condition Assessment
  • Aging System Rehabilitation
  • New Trenchless Installation
  • Standards and Regulations

Trenchless Research and Development

  • University and Industry Initiatives
  • Education and Training

Industry Issues

  • Subsurface Utility Engineering
  • Submittal Requirements and Quality Assurance/Quality Control
  • Project Budgeting and Prioritization
  • Funding for â€œGreenâ€ Technologies
  • Selection Criteria for Contractors
  • Social Costs and Impacts
  • Carbon Footprint Reduction
  • Sustainable Construction Practices
  • Industry Trends, Issues and Concerns
  • Differing Site Condition Claims

New Installations – Tunneling, Boring and Pipe Ramming

  • New Concepts or Trenchless Equipment, Materials and Methods
  • New Applications for Boring Techniques (Auger Boring and Pipe Ramming)
  • Pilot Tube Boring (Tunneling)
  • Case Studies

Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD)

  • New Concepts and Applications for Horizontal Directional Drilling Equipment, Materials and Methods
  • Case Studies

Microtunneling

  • New Concepts and Applications for Microtunneling Equipment, Materials and Methods
  • Case Studies

For more information about the conference, visit nodigshow.com.

Sponsorship and exhibit opportunities are available by contacting Brittany Cline at 330-467-7588 or email: bcline@benjaminmedia.com.

TBM Online - 2017

