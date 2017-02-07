ACPA Announces New Board Members

The American Concrete Pumping Association (ACPA) announced the election of its new Executive Board, held Jan. 18 in Las Vegas at the ACPA Annual Meeting and Awards Presentation. Elected to serve a one-year term, the newly selected Executive Board includes:
Executive Board:
President: Beth Langhauser – Midwest Placing, Rock Island, Illinois
Vice President: Gary Brown – R. L. McCoy Inc., Indianapolis, Indiana
Secretary: Nick Avella – Our Rental Corporation, Farmingdale, New York
Treasurer: Tony Inglese – Pioneer Concrete Pumping, Smyrna, Georgia
Past President: Carl Walker – Central Concrete Pumping, Fort Worth, Texas
Also at the Jan. 18 meeting, the ACPA announced results of recent elections for the following board positions:
Pump Directors:
Dennis Andrews – Andrews Equipment Company, Jessup, Maryland
Beth Langhauser – Midwest Placing, Rock Island, Illinois
Richard O’Brien – O’Brien Concrete Pumping, Denver, Colorado
Roy Thompson – Champion Concrete Pumping Inc., Hauser, Idaho
Distributor Directors:
Eric Duiker – Cancrete Equipment, Mississauga, Ontario
Jeff Pool – CPE America Inc. Metter, Georgia
Manufacturer Directors:
Dave Adams – Putzmeister America Inc., Sturtevant, Wisconsin
Tom O’Malley – Schwing America Inc, White Bear, Minnesota
Regional Directors:
Region 1: Bruce Young – Brundage Bone Concrete Pumping, Denver, Colorado
Region 3: Nick Avella – Our Rental Corporation, Farmingdale, New York
Region 4: Tony Inglese – Pioneer Concrete Pumping, Smyrna, Georgia
Region 5: Carl Walker – Central Concrete Pumping, Fort Worth, Texas
The ACPA is a non-profit association which serves as an advocate for the concrete pumping industry committed to promotion, education and safety for its members and all those coming into contact with a concrete pump on the construction job site.
