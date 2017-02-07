ACPA Announces New Board Members

The American Concrete Pumping Association (ACPA) announced the election of its new Executive Board, held Jan. 18 in Las Vegas at the ACPA Annual Meeting and Awards Presentation. Elected to serve a one-year term, the newly selected Executive Board includes:

Executive Board:

President: Beth Langhauser – Midwest Placing, Rock Island, Illinois

Vice President: Gary Brown – R. L. McCoy Inc., Indianapolis, Indiana

Secretary: Nick Avella – Our Rental Corporation, Farmingdale, New York

Treasurer: Tony Inglese – Pioneer Concrete Pumping, Smyrna, Georgia

Past President: Carl Walker – Central Concrete Pumping, Fort Worth, Texas

Also at the Jan. 18 meeting, the ACPA announced results of recent elections for the following board positions:

Pump Directors:

Dennis Andrews – Andrews Equipment Company, Jessup, Maryland

Beth Langhauser – Midwest Placing, Rock Island, Illinois

Richard O’Brien – O’Brien Concrete Pumping, Denver, Colorado

Roy Thompson – Champion Concrete Pumping Inc., Hauser, Idaho

Distributor Directors:

Eric Duiker – Cancrete Equipment, Mississauga, Ontario

Jeff Pool – CPE America Inc. Metter, Georgia

Manufacturer Directors:

Dave Adams – Putzmeister America Inc., Sturtevant, Wisconsin

Tom O’Malley – Schwing America Inc, White Bear, Minnesota

Regional Directors:

Region 1: Bruce Young – Brundage Bone Concrete Pumping, Denver, Colorado

Region 3: Nick Avella – Our Rental Corporation, Farmingdale, New York

Region 4: Tony Inglese – Pioneer Concrete Pumping, Smyrna, Georgia

Region 5: Carl Walker – Central Concrete Pumping, Fort Worth, Texas

The ACPA is a non-profit association which serves as an advocate for the concrete pumping industry committed to promotion, education and safety for its members and all those coming into contact with a concrete pump on the construction job site.

