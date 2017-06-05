Aerix Introduces LeBlanc as Northeast Representative

Aerix Industries recently introduced Don LeBlanc as its new independent northeastern U.S. sales representative. He is a graduate of the University of Maine with a B.S. in civil engineering and he is a registered professional engineer in Maine.

LeBlanc has been in the industry for 10 years, working with contractors, owners, DOTs, and municipalities. He has presented to many engineering firms on lightweight cellular concrete and culvert rehabilitation.

LeBlanc is owner of DLVEWS Inc. in Portland, Maine. Aerix is a leading supplier and manufacturer of foam liquid concentrates for the production of lightweight cellular concrete and advanced engineered foam solutions.

