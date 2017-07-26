Agenda Set for 10th Annual Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course

Course organizers have announced that the agenda for the 10th annual Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course has been set. The Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course will be held Aug. 14-16 at a new location at the Embassy Suites Chicago – O’Hare/Rosemont, conveniently located near O’Hare International Airport. Well over 1,000 industry participants have attended the course since its inception in 2008.

The program is led by internationally recognized experts covering all aspects of tunneling from planning and design, to construction and management. In addition, the program addresses topics central to developing a successful tunnel program including risk management, contracting methods, and dispute resolution.

New to the program this year is a site visit to the McCook Reservoir Project, one of the most recent components of the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago’s historic Tunnel and Reservoir Plan (TARP). Visitors will be able to see and access to 33-ft diameter McCook Tunnel and the 10-ft diameter inflow/outflow tunnel daylighting into the reservoir.

RELATED: Dates, Location Set for 2nd Annual Risk Management Course

The course will cover fundamentals of tunnel planning, design and construction, as well as some of the world’s most innovative, current and upcoming projects. New presentations this year include the Neelum Jhelum Tunnels in Pakistan, Silicon Valley Clean Water Tunnels in Northern California, LA Metro Current and Upcoming Projects, and Toronto Future Tunneling Projects.

This course is intended for owners, engineers, contractors, equipment manufacturers and consultants involved in the design and construction of tunnels and underground structures. Continuing Education Units (CEUs) are available for successful completion of this course. Course Directors include Levent Ozdemir of Ozdemir Associates, an internationally known tunnel consultant, and Tim Coss, President of Microtunneling Inc., in partnership with TBM: Tunnel Business Magazine.

RELATED: 24th Annual Microtunneling Short Course Sets New Standard

TBM Online - 2017