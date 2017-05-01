Agru America Opens Pipe Production Facility in Charleston, SC

Agru America’s newest manufacturing center in Charleston, South Carolina, aimed at meeting the international demand for next-generation large diameter HDPE pipes, commenced production in early April 2017. The facility, located on Charleston Harbor, is producing AGRULINE pipes with dimensions of up to OD 2500 mm (98.4 in.) designed for high volume flow applications including gas, potable water, and wastewater.

Agru produces the large diameter piping systems from PE100, PE100-RC or PE4710 resins, allowing for better long-term hydraulic properties, which save operation costs and provide high resistance to corrosion, wear and tear and UV radiation. These properties, together with the system’s fast and efficient installation, make AGRULINE large diameter pipes the perfect solution for both on- and offshore projects.

With pipes available up to OD 2500 mm (98.4 in.) and 600 m (1,968 ft.) in length and associated fittings, the AGRULINE piping system is designed for high volume flow applications such as cooling water intakes for power plants, large sewage systems, sea water desalination or mining jobs. The ductility of PE withstands water hammers and pressure surges, where other materials would crack or burst. AGRULINE large diameter pipes are available in a wide range of SDRs in accordance with recognized ISO or ASTM International pressure rating procedures.

Since 1988, Agru America has been the world’s leading manufacturer of flat die extrusion geomembranes, geonets, geocomposites, geotextiles, geosynthetic clay liners, concrete protective liners and fittings. The company also supplies vertical barrier systems and large diameter piping systems for the U.S. and international markets.

