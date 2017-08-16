Akron to Host Public Welcoming Event for OCIT

The City of Akron and Akron Waterways Renewed! (AWR!) will be hosting a free “Rosie Digs Akron” kick-off event on Aug. 19. Mayor Dan Horrigan invites the public to come meet “Rosie,” the Robbins Crossover TBM that will excavate the Ohio Canal Interceptor Tunnel (OCIT), as final preparations are being made to start the 6,200-ft tunnel.

The TBM will be promptly dismantled inside the tunnel at the close of her journey. This historic event will be the one and only opportunity for the general public to see the TBM up close and in-person. It is free of charge and promises to be fun and educational for visitors of all ages.

The TBM is named after Rose May Jacob, an Akron native who worked as a C-47 wing riveter at Firestone Tire and Rubber Company in Akron during World War II. The name was selected in 2015, as part of a public competition to name the TBM. The name “Rosie” and the imagery of Rosie the Riveter exemplify Akron’s reputation for being a hard-working community that tackles challenges with grit and determination.

The “Rosie Digs Akron” event will feature two free tours. The first is a trolley tour to the OCIT site, where visitors can have their picture professionally taken up-close and personal with Rosie the TBM. Anyone wishing to have their photo taken with Rosie should wear closed-toe shoes.

The other available tour will be a walking tour to the OCIT overlook on Hickory Street, where project personnel will be available to answer questions about Rosie, OCIT and the AWR! program. The overlook also provides an excellent full view of the TBM and the OCIT site.

In addition to the tours, free food and entertainment will be available on the Mustill Store site. Thirsty Dog Brewing will be onsite to sell a special “Rosie” brew and Rubber City Clothing Co. will have special “Rosie Digs Akron” shirts available for purchase.

The event will be held at the Mustill Store, 57 W. North St., Akron, Ohio, 44304. For information, click here.

