Aldea Appoints Canadian Tunneling Operations Leader

Aldea Services LLC announced the appointment of Angel Del Amo Moreno as Senior Tunnel Engineer in their Toronto office. Del Amo brings nearly 15 years of engineering and tunnel design experience to his new position, having most recently served as the lead designer on the Istanbul Metro in Turkey.

“Angel’s experience from his work on major projects around the world is an important addition to the Aldea Services team,” noted Senior Vice President Bob Goodfellow. “His exceptional knowledge of tunnel lining design and the modeling of tunneling impact on adjacent structures will serve our clients very well. Given the varying tunneling techniques and materials that are employed around the globe, Aldea’s international team experience gives us a broader perspective and increased possible design options to bring to the table.”

In addition to his recent work in Istanbul, del Amo has extensive international experience in precast tunnel lining design, SEM design, metro projects with complex soils, gassy tunnels and sealing systems, and extensive experience with tunnels in seismic areas, including Los Angeles and Istanbul.

“I feel that being a part of this team is a big step for me,” del Amo said. “It’s exciting to have this diversity of ideas and experience to bring to our projects. I know it makes for a better effort end result for our clients and ultimately local taxpayers.”

Aldea Services LLC is an internationally recognized leader for design and construction management of major underground civil projects. Offerings include planning, design, construction and risk management as well as general engineering consulting.

