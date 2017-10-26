Aldea Services Appoints Lazarte as Northeast Regional Manager

Aldea Services LLC announced the appointment of Dr. Carlos Lazarte, PhD, PE, GE as Northeast Regional Manager. During a professional career that spans nearly three decades, Lazarte has worked on more than 300 geotechnical, geostructural and structural engineering projects in over 26 U.S. states, 25 countries and on every continent but Antarctica. His experience includes all stages of project development, from preliminary evaluations to full design and construction oversight. These projects were completed for a variety of sectors, including: transportation, water/wastewater, water resources, energy, government facilities and private entities.

“We are very proud to add Dr. Lazarte to our tunneling team. His vast experience and expertise gives our company a broader perspective that is invaluable on our projects,” noted Aldea Services Senior Vice President Bob Goodfellow.

Lazarte spent the past 16 years in Washington, D.C., executing large infrastructure projects, prior to joining the Aldea roster.

“It is invigorating to be a part of this team,” Lazarte said. “Aldea creates great opportunities for its staff and rises to each challenge. Having our client’s goals in mind, we use best practices and top talent. Then we have success shared by all.”

RELATED: Brady, Second Generation Mole, to Lead Aldea’s Atlanta Office

Among notable tunneling projects, Lazarte worked on the Inmate Tunnel, New Courthouse, San Diego, California; the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport AirTrain Turnaround Extension tunnel; the DC Water’s series of CSO tunnels (Blue Plains, Anacostia River, and Northeast Boundary Tunnels), Washington, D.C.; and the 16th Avenue Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation Project, Region of York, Ontario, Canada.

Aldea Services LLC is an internationally recognized leader for design and construction management of major underground civil projects. Offerings include planning, design, construction and risk management as well as general engineering consulting.

RELATED: NTP for DC Water’s Northeast Boundary Tunnel

TBM Online - 2017