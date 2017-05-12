METRON Consortium Wins Sydney Metro Design Contract

METRON consortium has won the Underground Station Design and Technical Services (USDTS) contract as part of Stage 2 of the Sydney Metro project. METRON consists of joint venture partners Arcadis and Mott MacDonald as joint lead designers.

With 31 stations and 66 km of new metro rail, Sydney Metro is Australia’s biggest public transport project. Stage 2 will include a 30-km extension of metro rail under Sydney Harbor and through new central business district stations.

METRON will lead the engineering design of six underground metro rail stations as part of Stage 2, the Sydney Metro City & Southwest project. The METRON design consortium includes global architecture house Foster + Partners, local architect Architectus, and engineers Arcadis, Mott MacDonald and Robert Bird Group.

Greg Steele, Chief Executive of Arcadis Australia Pacific said: “Sydney Metro will be one of the most transformational projects in New South Wales since the Sydney Harbor Bridge and we are very excited to bring our combination of global experience and Australian depth of knowledge to the project. This win reinforces the strength of the Arcadis Australia Pacific business and continues our strong growth through winning nation-building projects.”

Stephen Giblett, Built Environment Sector Leader, Mott MacDonald Australia & New Zealand: “We are very proud to be the joint lead designers on a key part of Australia’s largest public transport project and continue to apply our global metro expertise to Australian projects. The Sydney Metro will truly transform this great city and the underground station design services role METRON will perform is critical to this.”

