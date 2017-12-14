Atlas Copco to Acquire Australian Rock Drills Business

Atlas Copco, a leading provider of sustainable productivity solutions, has agreed to acquire Rockdrill Services Australia Pty. Ltd., a rock drills specialist serving the Australian mining industry.

Rockdrill Services Australia is based in Melbourne and has service shops in Kalgoorlie and Townsville. The company develops, remanufactures, services and repairs rock drills used for mining and rock excavation. It has 37 employees and had revenue of $14 million AUS ($10.5 million US) in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2017.

“The competent team at Rockdrill Services Australia will be crucial as we expand our presence in Australia and further increase productivity for our customers,” said Helena Hedblom, President of Atlas Copco’s Mining and Rock Excavation Technique business area.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the first quarter 2018.

The business will be part of the service division in the Mining and Rock Excavation Technique business area, which will be listed as Epiroc on the stock exchange in 2018, provided Atlas Copco shareholders’ approval.

RELATED: Atlas Copco to Acquire Cate Drilling Solutions

TBM Online - 2017