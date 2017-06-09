Atlas Copco to Acquire Mobilaris Mining Intelligence Business

Atlas Copco, a leading provider of sustainable productivity solutions, has agreed to acquire part of Mobilaris MCE AB, a Sweden-based company that provides advanced software that optimizes underground mining operations, the company announced on June 8.

Atlas Copco will acquire 34% of Mobilaris MCE, based in Luleå, Sweden, a business that currently is part of Mobilaris AB. Mobilaris MCE’s software solutions offer situational awareness of the mines, real-time positioning and detailed status information on vehicles, equipment and personnel, presented in a sophisticated 3-D user interface. The software is used for underground mining, tunneling and other civil engineering. The business has about 20 employees and had revenues in 2016 of about MSEK 30 ($3.5 million US).

“The innovative team at Mobilaris will play a key role as Atlas Copco further advances its digital and automation solutions, providing mining and civil engineering customers with increased safety, enhanced operational excellence and improved productivity,” said Helena Hedblom, President of Atlas Copco’s Mining and Rock Excavation Technique business area. “This is the future in mining.”

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the beginning of the third quarter 2017. The purchase price is not material relative to Atlas Copco’s market capitalization and is not disclosed. Mobilaris MCE will operate as a separate company partly owned by Atlas Copco.

