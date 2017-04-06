Atlas Copco Appoints New Manager for Underground Products

Clint Byington has been appointed Business Line Manager for Atlas Copco Underground Rock Excavation in the United States.

Torbjorn Redaelli, President and General Manager of Atlas Copco Mining and Construction USA LLC said, “Clint brings over 17 years of experience in the drilling business and a keen strategic business acumen which makes him well suited for this position.”

Byington transitioned to Atlas Copco in 2005 after serving as worldwide product manager, marketing specialist and application engineer with Ingersoll Rand. Since 2005 Byington has served Atlas Copco in product and distributor positions, most recently as a district manager.

“I look forward to expanding my experience in the mining industry by working with our underground customers,” Byington said. “Mining faces many challenges and continues to change globally. I look forward to helping our customers succeed.”

Byington holds both a geological and mining engineering degree from Montana Tech University and a business degree from Brigham Young University, Idaho.

Byington will continue to be based in Washington for his new assignment.

TBM Online - 2017