Atlas Copco to Supply Machinery for Colombian Road Projects

Atlas Copco, a leading provider of sustainable productivity solutions, has won several orders for equipment that will be used in the construction of vital road projects in Colombia as the country is building up its infrastructure.

To accelerate economic development, Colombia has initiated the so-called Fourth Generation (4G) road infrastructure program. The construction involves more than 8,000 km of high-quality roads, including tunnels. In the fourth quarter 2016 and first quarter 2017, several Colombian construction companies that are part of the 4G program placed orders totaling $13 million US for Atlas Copco equipment.

“We are proud to play a role in the modernization of the infrastructure in Colombia by providing our customers with the safest and most energy-efficient equipment available,” said Helena Hedblom, President of Atlas Copco’s Mining and Rock Excavation Technique business area.

The Atlas Copco machines include drilling rigs, concrete spraying mobiles, and more. The products are known for their high productivity, energy efficiency, safety and ergonomics. The equipment will be delivered in 2017.

