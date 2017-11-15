Avanti International Announces Aguilar as President

Avanti International, a leading provider of injection grouts, announced Nov. 8, 2017 that Frank Aguilar has been appointed President, and Angela Magill, widow of Avanti founder David Magill, has been elected Director. Aguilar will work closely with Magill to achieve strategic operational goals, utilize proper resource allocation to capitalize on all market opportunities, and provide guidance and support to ensure that customers experience the highest level of performance in products and service.

With Aguilar as President, Avanti looks forward to leveraging his extensive knowledge and leadership garnered from his experience with the company. Aguilar joined the Avanti team in 1999, and has served many roles from Inside Sales, Regional Sales Manager, Technical Product Manager, VP of Customer Service, and most recently, VP of Operations.

According to Aguilar, “Avanti has a strong, cohesive management team and loyal support staff. I’m excited to lead our team in this new role as President.”

Entering its 40th year as a producer and provider of acrylic, polyurethane, and cement grouts, Avanti is positioned to grow, expand and innovate new products for stopping leaks, stabilizing soils, and controlling groundwater.

