BASF to Donate Up to $1M to Assist Harvey Recovery

BASF Corp. announced it will donate $500,000 to aid with disaster relief across Texas in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. Funds will be distributed to local non-profit organizations assisting in the relief and rebuilding efforts.

“Safety and attending to the immediate needs of our employees, their families and neighbors near our operations remains the highest priority during these challenging times,” said Wayne T. Smith, Chairman and CEO, BASF Corporation. “We stand together with the people of Texas as they recover and rebuild.”

BASF has also established a relief fund for BASF colleagues to make charitable contributions to fellow employees or to local organizations that will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the company up to an additional $500,000.

As part of the direct assistance to its employees impacted by the wide-spread flooding, the company is offering BASF employees and their families financial support, temporary housing, kits of personal care products, diapers and other needed supplies as well as construction/cleanup equipment and other repair products.

BASF operates 10 sites in Texas and employs nearly 3,000 people across the state. Its location in Freeport is the one of the largest BASF manufacturing sites in North America.

