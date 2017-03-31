Bekaert Maccaferri to Host ‘Underground Solutions Seminar’ in SF

Bekaert Maccaferri, in conjunction with Fiori, Herrenknecht, UTT Mapei and Aecom, is hosting a one-day Underground Solutions Seminar, April 26, in San Francisco. The event will be held in the executive meeting room at AT&T Park (home of the San Francisco Giants) in downtown San Francisco.

The seminar features presentations including:

Ground Consolidation, Water-Stopping and Waterproofing, Wes Morrison, UTT Mapei

Variable Density and MultiMode TBM Technology, Jack Brockway, Herrenknecht

Self Loading Concrete Certified Concrete Production On Site On Demand, Antonio Gallovich, Fiori Group SpA

Seismic Design Concerns/ Performance utilizing Steel Fibers, Gustavo Parra-Montesinos, University of Wisconsin

ACI 544 Guidelines – Implementation and Benefits of FRC Segments, Mehdi Bakhshi, AECOM

Shotcrete in Underground, Lihe (John) Zhang, Zhang Consulting & Testing

Technical Benefits of 3D – 4D – 5D Fibers in Tunnels & Shafts, Bill Geers, Bekaert Maccaferri Underground Solutions.

Guests are also invited to attend the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants that evening.

For information or to register click here.