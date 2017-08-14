Boyce Honored with Stephen D. Bechtel Pipeline Engineering Award

Glenn M. Boyce, Ph.D., P.E., F.ASCE, a Principal with McMillen Jacobs Associates, received the ASCE 2017 Stephen D. Bechtel Pipeline Engineering Award on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the 2017 Utility Engineering & Surveying Institute’s Pipelines Conference. The prestigious award honors Boyce for his “numerous contributions to the engineering profession as a seasoned practitioner, educator and author, expanding design and construction realms of utility pipelines, tunnels, shafts, geotechnical engineering, and all aspects of trenchless technologies.”

Boyce, a supervising tunnel and geotechnical engineer, has over 30 years of professional experience covering every aspect of tunnel, shaft, and geotechnical engineering, including exploration and assessment. He has published numerous articles about trenchless technology, as well as two books and two manuals. He has been acknowledged for his expertise in trenchless engineering on numerous occasions, including as Trenchless Technology magazine’s “2009 Trenchless Technology Person of the Year.” He holds a Ph.D. in geological engineering from University of California, Berkeley, an M.S. in geotechnical engineering and a B.S. in civil engineering from Drexel University.

The ASCE Pipeline Division Award of Excellence was established in 1988 by the Pipeline Division. It recognizes outstanding achievements in pipeline engineering, and honors individuals who have made a definitive contribution to the advancement of pipeline engineering, either in research, planning, design, or construction.

