Brady, Second Generation Mole, to Lead Aldea’s Atlanta Office

Aldea Services LLC announced the recent appointment of Jim Brady to run the Atlanta office for the engineering company. Brady brings more than 30 years of tunneling industry experience to his position. Most notably, Brady has recently been honored by his induction into the nationally recognized and prestigious Moles organization.

“Aldea is lucky that we have someone of Jim’s talents as a senior part of our management team. His presence in opening the Aldea Atlanta office further expands Aldea’s capabilities in design, construction engineering, and risk management,” said Aldea Senior Vice President, and fellow Mole member, Bob Goodfellow.

It can fairly be said that underground construction is in the Brady family DNA, as his 78-year-old father, James Sr., had a long career in tunneling and was himself inducted into the Moles in 1974. Adding further to the family engineering legacy was his maternal grandfather, John E. Byrnes, who was the 44th Professional Engineer to be registered in the State of New York and helped build the original New York City water supply tunnels.

“It is a singular honor for me to become a Mole. Growing up, no matter where we lived, I remember my father never missed a January meeting, except for one blizzard when he just couldn’t get there,” Brady recalled. “For him to hold the organization in such high esteem imparted a profound respect that I absorbed even as a boy. Now, I am honored to follow in that great tradition, particularly to be inducted as an engineer into what is predominantly a contractor’s organization; getting in before all my hair turns grey really means something!”

With a tunneling career that spans three decades Brady has project credits from coast to coast. That kind of experience is a valuable resource in a globally (and generationally) diverse team. “We have a lot of perspectives and experience around the table and are always looking at a bigger picture rather than just a one-size-fits-all solution,” Brady noted. “Aldea is a company that looks at a challenge differently and it is that technical and cultural diversity that is one of our greatest strengths.”

Aldea Services LLC is an internationally recognized leader for design and construction management of major underground civil projects. Offerings include planning, design, construction and risk management as well as general engineering consulting.

