Breakthrough on Liantang/Heung Yuen Wai Boundary Control Point Project

On March 1, Atkins and Dragages celebrated the first TBM tunnel breakthrough at Liantang/Heung Yuen Wai Boundary Control Point project. The breakthrough occurred on the Lung Shan Tunnel southbound tunnel section of the project. The ceremony was officiated by the Permanent Secretary for Development (Works), Mr. Hon Chi-keung.

Atkins was invited to celebrate the major milestone with its client Dragages, and other stakeholders. Eric Chui, Atkins’ project director, said: “We’re delighted to be here to witness and celebrate the first TBM breakthrough of the Liantang project, and our close partnership with Dragages to work closely to push the project forward. The milestone signifies that we are one important step closer to complete this major transport infrastructure that will benefit the Hong Kong economy and the people in the region.”

Atkins was awarded the contract in 2013 to be the detailed design consultant for Dragages. Part of the scope includes the 4.8 km dual two-lane road tunnels – the longest land road tunnel in Hong Kong – which will connect millions of passengers and cargo traveling between Hong Kong and mainland China. The project also involves the largest EPB (earth pressure balance) TBM in Hong Kong with a 14.1 m diameter, to tackle the challenges of excavating the geological area with multiple faults and mixed ground conditions.

Moreover, the tunnel boring machine is equipped with state-of-the-art systems designed by the contractor for real-time cutter disc wear measurement and automatic replacement of worn cutter discs in a timely manner, reducing the need for manual inspections and repairs, thereby enhancing the safety and efficiency of works substantially.The tunnel boring works for the southbound tube commenced in November 2015 and lasted 16 months. Work is on schedule for completion in 2018.

