Brierley Associates Welcomes Isaacson

Brierley Associates announced the addition of Jon (Ike) Isaacson, GE, CEG, PE, PG. Isaacson, who will manage two new offices that are opening in Milwaukee and Chicago. The new offices will complement Brierley Associates’ Midwest presence currently served by the Minneapolis, Minnesota, office, as well as strengthen the firm’s national tunnel sector practice.

Isaacson has more than 16 years of domestic and international experience as an engineering geologist and tunnel engineer. He earned his BS and MS degrees in geological engineering from the University of Missouri-Rolla (Missouri School of Mines), where he focused on geologic investigation/interpretation, karst systems and underground engineering, which melded well with weekends spent exploring and mapping karst and cave systems in the Midwest.

He also completed a BS in economics during his time at Rolla. After his time at Rolla, Isaacson earned a master’s of engineering in civil and environmental engineering at MIT, specializing in geotechnics.

Isaacson brings broad interdisciplinary expertise and experience to Brierley gained through his varied past roles as a consultant, owner’s representative, and tunnel contractor. He has been responsible for the planning and execution of numerous land and off-shore geotechnical investigations, field reconnaissance/mapping programs in remote areas, and site characterizations for numerous tunnels and dams.

In addition, he has experience in physical and remote inspection of transportation and water tunnels, tunnel rehabilitation, ground freezing, grouting, tunnel construction, hyperbaric interventions, resident engineering, constructability, monitoring data interpretation, ground loss mapping and remediation. Clients have frequently relied upon Isaacson’s multi-faceted perspective insight to assess, troubleshoot and resolve construction issues.

Prior to joining Brierley Associates, Isaacson was a tunnel engineer and geologist for several large consultancies, providing services coast-to-coast in North America, in Panama, and in New Zealand. Additionally he was an engineering team member for a prominent Chicago area tunnel contractor.

“Adding Ike’s technical skill sets, industry experience and contacts, energy and enthusiasm for the work we do and for living life to its fullest is a huge new asset and opportunity for Brierley Associates,” said Dr. A.J. McGinn, the firm’s president and CEO. “Our paths have intertwined since his days at MIT working for the same geotechnical consultancy there. We have admired his accomplishments since then and are now extremely happy and proud to have him as the newest member of the Brierley family.”