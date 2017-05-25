Brierley Associates Welcomes Mascarenas

Brierley Associates welcomed Robert Mascarenas to its Denver, Colorado office. He has 6 years of experience as a project manager in the deep foundation industry, specializing in the construction of large diameter drilled shafts, rammed aggregate piers, and retaining walls.

Before that he managed stormwater infrastructure projects, wetland mitigation oversight, and water treatment facility construction. Mascarenas grew up in Lakewood, Colorado. He has a BS in Environmental Science from Metropolitan State University of Denver and will receive a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering with a geotechnical emphasis from University of Colorado Denver in December 2017.

