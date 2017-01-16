Brierley Associates Welcomes Sackett to Virginia Office

Brierley Associates celebrates the expansion into the Mid-Atlantic/Southeast region with the opening of a new Norfolk, Virginia, office under the management of David (Dave) Sackett, PG. Sackett has more than 30-years of domestic and international experience as a geoscientist, and he is a licensed Professional Geologist in Virginia and Texas. In addition, he holds a Certified Professional Geologist designation issued by the American Institute of Professional Geologists.

Throughout his career, Sackett has been responsible for the acquisition and management of geological interpretations of high-resolution marine geophysical data, nearshore and landside site characterization, planning and execution of integrated geotechnical investigations, preparation of geological and geotechnical reports and technical reviews in English and Spanish. Prior to joining Brierley Associates, Sackett managed the Norfolk office of an international geotechnical consultancy and served as the North/South America nearshore business sector leader, with a focus on design-build of large renewables and port infrastructure projects. He previously managed offices in Chile, Panama, Trinidad and Venezuela prior to returning to the United States in 2014.

RELATED: Brierley Expands BIM/VDC Services

Alan Howard (Principal) worked closely with Dr. A.J. McGinn (President and CEO) to make this Brierley geographic expansion and senior consultant hire a reality. Howard notes, “Dave has been a Brierley client and friend for more than 10 years. He has always exemplified the enthusiasm, technical excellence and client service to generate repeat business while fostering trusted teaming. We are very pleased Dave has decided to join Brierley Associates to share those talents with our clients and staff across the country from our new Virginia office.”

You can reach Sackett at 757.777.3712 (office) or dsackett@brierleyassociates.com.