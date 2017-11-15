Burke Receives 2017 DFI Distinguished Service Award

Hayward Baker Inc., a North American leader in geotechnical construction, announced that George K. Burke, P.E., D.GE, has been named the 2017 recipient of DFI’s Distinguished Service Award.

DFI is an international association of contractors, engineers, manufacturers, suppliers, academics and owners in the deep foundations industry. The multi-disciplinary membership creates a consensus voice and a common vision for continual improvement in the planning, design and construction of deep foundations and excavations. DFI has over 3,000 members worldwide.

The DFI Distinguished Service Award recognizes individuals who have made exceptionally valuable contributions to the advancement of the deep foundations industry. The award was presented at the Awards Banquet during DFI’s 42nd Annual Conference on Deep Foundations in New Orleans on Oct. 26, 2017.

Eric Drooff, President of Hayward Baker, praised Burke’s accomplishments by stating, “George has been a technical leader and visionary for Hayward Baker since 1985 when we were a much smaller specialty ground modification company. We now have 27 offices across the nation and offer over 58 different geotechnical solutions. George has played a huge role in this growth. He has also grown the industry in equal measure as a constant speaker, writer, editor and industry champion. I thank DFI for honoring George with this most appropriate award and hope that younger engineers draw inspiration from it to lead our future.”

Burke has been a member of HBI’s family for 30 years. After retiring from his position of Senior Vice President – Engineering in 2015, he continues to contribute to HBI as Senior Risk Manager.

Burke has been recognized for his contributions toward the development, design and application of jet grouting, mechanical soil mixing and ground improvement in North America. In 2011, he was awarded the ASCE-GeoInstitute’s Wallace Hayward Baker Award for his contributions to the field of ground improvement.

Commenting on the award, DFI Executive Director Theresa Engler stated, “George’s significant efforts in the development and adoption of soil mixing and jet grouting have contributed greatly to the advancement of the deep foundations industry. He has also generously shared his knowledge through active participation in technical committees and educational seminars. On behalf of DFI, I am pleased to see George receive this honor at our Annual Conference.”

