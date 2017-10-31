Calgary Seeks to Prequalify Microtunneling Contractors

This year, The City of Calgary will be releasing documentation to prequalify microtunneling contractors. The project consists of trenchless installation of approximately 3,350 m of 2,400-mm ID and approximately 380 m of open-trench construction. The project also includes construction of sealed shafts, connections to existing trunk systems at two locations, construction of flow diversion chambers, relocation of utilities and restorations.
Notable features and constraints of the project include:
