CH2M Withdraws from HS2 Development Contract

Jacqueline C. Hinman, Chairman and CEO of CH2M, on March 29 wrote to David Higgins, Chairman of HS2 Ltd., to formally advise him of their withdrawal of interest in the Phase 2b Development Partner Contract.

This follows continuing discussion between HS2 Ltd. and CH2M with regard to the award of the contract. CH2M has a well-earned reputation for client-centric service exemplifying the highest standards of ethics, transparency and corporate citizenship.

However, the protracted delays and ongoing speculation risk further delays to this critical national infrastructure, thereby increasing costs to U.K. taxpayers, as well as to the firm.

CH2M remain fully committed to working with HS2 Ltd. on delivering Phase 1 on time and within budget.

A spokesperson for CH2M said: “CH2M today provided formal notice to HS2 Ltd. that we are withdrawing our interest in the HS2 Phase 2b contract.

“CH2M has demonstrated all appropriate measures taken throughout to ensure the integrity of the procurement process. Notwithstanding these efforts, we have taken the decision to alleviate any further delays to this critical national infrastructure project which could ultimately lead to increasing costs to U.K. taxpayers, as well as to our firm.

“CH2M’s reputation reflects excellence earned by placing the interests of our clients and communities first, best exemplified by our delivery of vital programs like Crossrail, the London 2012 Olympics, the most sustainable to-date; HS2 Phase 1; and the Thames Tideway and Lee Tunnels.”

