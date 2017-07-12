CIMIC’s CPB Contractors Awarded Sydney Metro Works

CIMIC Group company CPB Contractors, with its joint venture partners, has been selected to deliver a new metro railway crossing deep under the world-famous Sydney Harbor.

The NSW Government on June 22 awarded a $2.81 billion ($2.16 billion US) contract to deliver twin 15.5-km tunnels and associated civil works on Stage 2 of the Sydney Metro project – Australia’s biggest public transport project.

The joint venture comprises CPB Contractors (45%), John Holland (45%) and Ghella (10%).

CIMIC Group Chief Executive Officer Adolfo Valderas said: “CIMIC and CPB Contractors have been delivering major underground infrastructure in Australia for more than a decade, and have brought together a joint venture team of experience, strength and agility to ensure an innovative and effective works program.

“It is our privilege to be working with Transport for NSW and the NSW Government to deliver this world-class and next-generation infrastructure initiative, which will be of lasting value for the people and communities of Sydney.”

CPB Contractors Managing Director Román Garrido said: “Our team is focused on ensuring that all objectives for this significant major project are achieved, including sustainable design and construction methodologies, opportunities for local workers and businesses, and a socially-inclusive procurement strategy.”

Design and construction works under the Sydney Metro City & Southwest Tunnel and Station Excavation (TSE) Works contract include:

Twin 15.5 kilometre tunnels from Chatswood to Sydenham travelling under Sydney Harbour and the CBD using five tunnel boring machines (TBMs).

57 cross passages approximately every 240 m between the tunnels and a temporary access shaft at Blues Point.

Tunnel dive structures at Chatswood and Marrickville.

Excavation of six new underground metro stations at Crows Nest, Victoria Cross, Barangaroo, Martin Place, Pitt Street and Waterloo.

A crossover cavern at Barangaroo to allow trains to cross from one track to another.

Design and manufacture of about 99,000 precast concrete segments to line the tunnels.

Demolition and removal of existing buildings on the construction sites.

Tunnel and station excavation works are expected to start in coming weeks with the contract to conclude in mid-2021.

In June 2016, CPB Contractors, with joint venture partners John Holland and Dragados, officially completed tunnels and station civil works for the $8.3 billion Sydney Metro Northwest project (Stage 1 of Sydney Metro) seven months ahead of the contract program.

The joint venture was awarded the $1.15 billion contract in June 2013 to build the 15-km twin tunnels between Bella Vista and Epping (at the time, Australia’s longest railway tunnels), as well as the civil works for five new stations and two services facilities.

