CINTEC North America Announces 25th Anniversary

CINTEC North America, a world leader in the field of structural masonry retrofit strengthening, repair, and preservation, announces its 25th anniversary. Since it began, CINTEC has grown to be a global company, providing systems and services through locations in the United Kingdom, Canada, America, Australia and India.

As a representation of its accomplishments, CINTEC received the 2016 Construction and Engineering Award for Innovation in Engineering, Research and Development. “CINTEC is proud to receive this award and will do everything in our power to ensure our production and service remains worthy of this high standard,” said Robert Lloyd-Rees, COO of CINTEC North America. “We are excited to begin our 25th year supplying quality anchoring and strengthening systems.”

Starting when Lloyd-Rees visited America in 1990, CINTEC has made it a point to expand their dedicated service to North America. In 1992, Lloyd-Rees was appointed the COO of CINTEC and has been running thriving corporate offices ever since.

CINTEC’s independent but collaborative engineering, design and consulting companies form a unique global presence together with partnerships and agents throughout the world. Its product range includes divisions such as Archtec and Blastec that offer clients turn-key engineering service packages, including design, engineering, and installation contracting.