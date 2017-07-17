Consortium Selected to Build Melbourne Metro

The design and builders for Melbourne Metro – the biggest public transport project in Victoria’s history – have been selected, paving the way for more trains and the creation of thousands of new jobs across Victoria.

Premier Daniel Andrews joined Minister for Public Transport Jacinta Allan on July 16 to announce that the Cross Yarra Partnership (CYP) – a consortium led by Lendlease Engineering, John Holland, Bouygues Construction and Capella Capital – has been selected to build the Metro Tunnel and five new underground stations.

The decision follows an extensive competitive tender process with the world’s most experienced construction and tunneling contractors.

The Tunnels and Stations package will create more than 5,000 jobs, including apprentices, trainees and engineering cadets.

The project will build five new underground stations, each with its own identity. They will include wider platforms, more natural light and sweeping arches, bringing world-class urban design to the heart of Melbourne and its train network.

There will be revitalized open space above ground at all five stations, and additional entrances to reduce crowding on major streets in the CBD, including two entrances at City Square, and at Swanston Street, Flinders Street, Federation Square, Franklin Street and La Trobe Street.

RELATED: Final Bids Received for Melbourne Metro

In Parkville, a new entrance will be built on the doorstep of the Royal Melbourne Hospital, giving thousands of people from Melbourne and regional Victoria better access to the Hospital.

Walkways at Flinders Street and Melbourne Central stations will be put underground, allowing passengers to change easily between the Metro Tunnel stations and the City Loop, creating a true, international-style metro network.

Domain station will feature a floating timber canopy and sit below the new tram interchange on St Kilda Road, relieving the pressure on the world’s busiest tram corridor.

Early works are well underway, with major construction on the tunnel and stations expected to start next year.

“We’re building the turn-up and go train system Victoria has been waiting for. We’ve chosen the design, we’ve chosen the builders and we’re getting on with it,” said Premier Daniel Andrews. “We don’t just talk about it – we’re building the train network Victoria needs and creating thousands of local jobs.”

“The Metro Tunnel will free up space in the City Loop to run more trains, more often across Melbourne,” said Minister for Public Transport Jacinta Allan. “The Metro Tunnel will change Melbourne forever with a world-class design that will see new open space, terraced seating and sweeping arches.”

RELATED: LA Metro Celebrates End of Tunneling on Crenshaw/LAX

TBM Online - 2017