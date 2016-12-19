Contractor, Construction Manager Sought for LA Outfall Tunnel

The County Sanitation District No. 2 of Los Angeles County is seeking prequalified contractors for its Joint Water Pollution Control Plant Effuent Outfall Tunnel. Interested contractors need to submit a pre-qualifications package before 3 p.m. PST on Feb. 28, 2017.

Additionally, the district has issued a request for qualifications (RFQ) for construction management services for the project. Interested engineering consultants need to submit an RFQ before 11 a.m. PST on Jan. 31, 2017.

The project consists of constructing approximately 7 miles of 18-ft internal diameter precast concrete segmental lining tunnel from a single heading with a pressurized face TBM and all appurtenant work. The project will be located within Los Angeles County, California.

Further details are available here.