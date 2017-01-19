COWI Adds 7 Certified Tunnel Inspectors

Seven COWI tunnel engineers recently became Nationally Certified Tunnel Inspectors after passing a national certification program developed by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). ​The firm says that the certification is important to maintaining its position as a leader in tunneling across North America.

The 2015 FHWA ruling that implemented the national tunnel inspection standards (NTIS), mandates not only the nation’s first standardized tunnel inspection program, but also that all public vehicular tunnels be inspected, inventoried, and reported on every two years. The first deadline for inspections is fast approaching, that of August 2017.

RELATED: FHWA Launches New National Tunnel Inspection Program

To perform NTIS inspections, tunnel inspectors must take and pass the FHWA certification program. COWI engineers attended training classes in Baltimore, Maryland, and New York City. The following engineers now have the NCTI designation:

-Stanley Niemiec, PE, NCTI

-Leszek Glodkowski, PE, NCTI

-Keith Gaspar, PE, NCTI

-Ivona Tarchala, PE, NCTI

-Kristi Latimer, NCTI

-Radenko Kasikovic, NCTI

-David Tarchala, NCTI

With the recent class of certified inspectors and COWI’s experience with tunnel projects including the Port Authority of NY & NJ’s Holland and Lincoln Tunnels, and the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority’s (TBTA) Queens Midtown and Hugh L. Carey Tunnels, the firm says it is prepared to help both local tunnel owners and tunnel owners nationwide meet the 2017 deadline.

RELATED: COWI UK Integrates Acquisitions