COWI Names New Chief Project Manager

COWI North America announced that Michael Brethel, PE, joined COWI Tunnel as Chief Project Manager, effective Aug. 1, 2017.

Brethel brings over 16 years of project management and design experience in geotechnical, structural and tunnel engineering. He has a highly valued combination of expertise, which has been utilized on a wide range of heavy civil projects, tunnel projects and in support of excavation designs for Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, New York City Transit, New Jersey Department of Transportation, and Loudoun Water. Prior to joining COWI, Brethel was a Senior Engineer at Lachel & Associates, Inc.

“We are very pleased that Michael has joined the COWI team. His experience will deepen our bench strength in geotechnical, structural and tunnel engineering for underground projects,” says Steven Kramer, Senior Vice President of COWI Tunnel North America.

Brethel will be based in COWI’s Florham Park, New Jersey, office.

