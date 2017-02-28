COWI North America Hires Kramer as SVP-Tunnels

COWI North America announced that Steven R. Kramer, PE, FASCE has been named Senior Vice President – Tunnels effective Feb. 27, 2017. A results-driven executive with over 30 years of experience, Kramer has played a leadership role in engineering for the infrastructure, energy and heavy construction industries.

Prior to joining COWI, Kramer was Vice President and Director of Tunneling for the Americas at AECOM. A recognized thought leader in infrastructure and author of over 90 technical and management papers, Kramer brings a vast array of experience using conventional and alternative delivery methods for tunneling and trenchless practices in the fields of transportation, water and energy. Previous large projects include the Port of Miami Transportation Tunnel, East Boston Branch Sewer Relief, NEPA Study for the Replacement of the Baltimore & Potomac Rail Tunnel, Pentagon Intake/Outfall Tunnel and the Detroit Upper Rouge Wastewater Tunnel. He has held senior operations, technical leadership and business development positions in other major firms and has a track record of building successful businesses in the tunnel sector.

Kramer joins COWI North America at an exciting time. With many large pursuits and business development opportunities ahead, Kramer’s extensive domestic and international experience and business development relationships will be a huge asset in helping to expand COWI Tunnel’s geographic reach and market penetration moving forward.

Steven Hunt, President & CEO of COWI North America says, “We could not be more pleased that Steven is joining us. We are lucky to have such a well-known and experienced business leader joining the executive team, especially with such a diverse background in a multitude of multidisciplinary and alternative delivery method projects. I am confident that his expertise in underground construction and major infrastructure projects will be an asset to COWI and will help take the organization to the next level.”

