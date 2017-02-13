Dates, Location Set for 2nd Annual Risk Management Course

Organizers have announced that the 2nd annual Risk Management in Underground Construction course will be held Nov. 28-29, 2017, at the Residence Inn Arlington Capital View in Arlington, Virginia. The venue is located adjacent to Reagan National Airport and just across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C. Complimentary shuttle service is available to and from Reagan National Airport and the Metro station.

The first Risk Management in Underground Construction course was held Nov. 14-16 in Miami. The event brought together more than 60 professionals representing contractors, owners, consultants, insurance companies, vendors, and law firms.

“Risk management is such an important issue when it comes to successfully completing modern tunnel projects,” said course director Levent Ozdemir, Ozdemir Engineering. “Without an understanding of the risks up front, and frank discussion of the risk between the parties involves, projects can become involved in disputes that benefit no one.

“The second Risk Management in Underground Construction course will build on what we developed in the first course to help foster understanding and collaboration to help ensure successful projects.”

The intimate setting of the event promotes open discussion between presenters and attendees. Topics to be covered include contracting practices, geotechnical baseline reports, funding, insurance, risk registers, and best practices.

Risk Management in Underground Construction is presented by Ozdemir Engineering, Microtunneling Inc. and Benjamin Media Inc., publisher of TBM: Tunnel Business Magazine.