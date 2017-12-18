DFI Announces 2018 Osterberg Memorial Lecturer

John A. (Jack) Hayes, P. Eng., D.I.C., president of Loadtest Inc., is presenting the DFI 2018 Osterberg Memorial Lecturer at IFCEE 2018 on Thursday, March 8, 7:30 a.m. – 8:15 a.m. IFCEE 2018 being held March 5-10, 2018, at the Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace in Orlando, Fla., is hosted by DFI, ADSC (The International Association of Foundation Drilling), ASCE Geo-Institute, and PDCA (Pile Driving Contractors Association).

Hayes is being recognized for his pioneering work with Osterberg cell (O-cell) load tests. One of the founders of Loadtest, Hayes has helped to transform high-capacity load testing worldwide. He has involved himself with all aspects of O-cell load testing including administration, project development, specification, field assembly and installation, instrumentation, testing, analysis and reporting. Loadtest has carried out over 1,000 O-cell bi-directional load tests during his tenure.

A graduate of Queens University, Kingston with a B.Sc. in civil engineering, Hayes continued post graduate studies in Soil Mechanics, obtaining the D.I.C. from Imperial College, London in 1962. He is a registered Professional Engineer and a member of the ASCE.

The annual Osterberg Memorial Lecture and Award was established in honor of Dr. Jorj O. Osterberg to recognize innovations in deep foundations construction related to engineering design, testing or education.

