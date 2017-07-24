DFI Announces Keynote Speakers for 42nd Annual Conference

The Deep Foundations Institute (DFI) announced four keynote speakers for the 42nd Annual Conference on Deep Foundations, being held in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 24-27, 2017.

David B. Paul, P.E., special assistant for Dam Safety with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is providing an update on the “USACE Oversight of Remediation of the World’s Highest Risk Dam.” This keynote is a continuation of a lecture that was delivered at the 2016 DFI Annual Conference in New York. Paul is responsible for managing the USACE’s portfolio of 709 dams. He is a national specialist on critical infrastructure design, dam design, levee design, construction engineering, engineering risk assessments, interim risk reduction measures (IRRM), and dam and levee safety modifications performed as part of USACE dam safety management activities.

Eric C. Halpin, P.E., special assistant for Dam and Levee Safety for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, references Hurricane Katrina and the recent situations at Oroville Dam and Mosul Dam in the keynote lecture “Being Approximately Right or Precisely Wrong: Risk Informed Lessons in a Standards-Based Industry.” Halpin leads safety programs for the USACE and is the senior advisor to leadership on all dam and levee safety issues and decisions. He is the primary agency safety representative on interagency, congressional and international safety organizations. His primary emphasis has been on incorporating concepts of engineering risk into all facets of safety programs.

Deborah D. Keller, P.E., CEO of D.D. Keller & Partners, is sharing insight on “Fostering Multi-Generational Work Teams.” Keller is a professional civil engineer who served as chief engineer at the Port of New Orleans for 27 years. During her 40-year career, she has directed the design and construction of nearly $1 billion in public works projects.

Ralph W. Junius, Jr., P.E., president of Linfield, Hunter & Junius, is delivering a lecture on legal issues in the industry entitled “The Intersection of Engineering, Construction, Litigation and Ethics.” Junius has professional experience with a ride range of infrastructure projects, including transportation, water, port and flood protection systems, as well as foundations. As a lawyer, he has served as an engineering expert in appropriate cases.

