DFI to Host SSI Technical Seminar

Deep Foundations Institute (DFI) is hosting a technical seminar, SSI: Stabilize, Support and Improve, on Aug. 28-30, 2017, at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C.

The conference, organized by several DFI Technical Committees, focuses on the effective application of deep foundations, ground improvement and soil mixing for stabilization of slopes and excavation support.

This event expands on past DFI seminars on deep foundations for landslides, slope stabilization, tiebacks and soil nails, and presents current technologies, design concepts, research and case histories for challenging slope and landslide repairs, excavation support and slope stabilization projects using deep foundation and ground improvement methods. Presentations will highlight technical and economic advantages and long-term maintenance.

DFI Technical Committee meetings are being held on Monday, Aug. 28 from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by two days of technical sessions on Aug. 29-30. Equipment, material and instrumentation suppliers, contractors, engineers and other vendors will exhibit innovative products and services during the seminar.

In conjunction with the SSI Seminar, the DFI Women in Deep Foundations (WiDF) Committee is hosting an outing at Nationals Park for the Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins baseball game on Monday, Aug. 28 following the Technical Committee meetings.

