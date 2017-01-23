DFI Names New President

Dan Brown, Ph.D., P.E., D.GE, takes the helm as the 24th President of Deep Foundations Institute (DFI). Brown is president and senior principal engineer for Dan Brown and Associates, PC. He holds a B.S. and an M.S. from Georgia Institute of Technology and a Ph.D. from the University of Texas.

Brown spent 22 years on the faculty of Auburn University, and now remains active in deep foundation practice through his consulting engineering firm, Dan Brown and Associates. Brown has been recognized with the ASCE Martin Kapp Foundation Engineering Award, DFI Distinguished Service Award and ADSC Outstanding Service Award. He has authored numerous technical papers and was the lead author of the 2010 FHWA manual Drilled Shafts: Construction Procedures and LRFD Design Methods.

He takes the reins from John Wolosick.

You can read Dan’s first president’s message from the Jan/Feb issue of Deep Foundations.

