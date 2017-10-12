Dos Santos Int’l to Supply High Angle Conveyors for Paris Metro

Dos Santos International announced the award of a contract to provide two DSI GPS (Gently Pressed Sandwich) high angle conveyors to H+E Logistik of Bochum, Germany, for the Paris Tunneling Project. Both DSI GPSs will elevate 800 t/h of tunnel muck at a 90° angle. The DSI Sandwich conveyors will be reused throughout the life of the project and in future projects not yet determined. This broader adaptability is made possible by the deliberate design of Dos Santos International.

The extension of the Grand Paris Express is the most ambitious new subway project in the Western world. The extension is a $25 billion expansion of the century-old Paris Métro.

DSI Sandwich belt high angle conveyors take on many forms and offer many advantages. Each DSI Sandwich Conveyor uses two standard, smooth-surfaced conveyor belts, face-to-face, to gently but firmly contain the product being carried. This not only makes steep angles possible; it also offers a spillage free, environmentally sound operation because the material remains secured between the belts.

A DSI sandwich conveyor is capable of higher conveying speeds and greater capacity than other high angle conveying methods. The availability of wide belts and hardware make capacities greater than 10,000 t/h easily achieved with a DSI Sandwich conveyor. High angles of 90° are typical, and lifts of 300m are easily accomplished.

The use of all conventional conveyor parts ensures high availability and low maintenance costs, as well as interchangeability of components and fast delivery of replacement parts.

Dos Santos International is a leading authority on sandwich belt high angle conveyors, founded and led by the inventor of the system, Joseph Dos Santos. DSI was founded on its extensive worldwide experience in sales, engineering, and construction of bulk materials handling systems and equipment.

TBM Online - 2017