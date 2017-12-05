Epiroc Begins Independent Operations

Epiroc AB, the subsidiary of Atlas Copco Group that is planned to be listed on the stock exchange in 2018, has begun operating as an independent business. It is providing customers in mining, infrastructure and natural resources with market-leading products and services.

Atlas Copco announced in January 2017 that the Group will split into two companies in 2018: Atlas Copco, focusing on industrial customers, and Epiroc, focusing on mining, infrastructure and natural resources customers. The split is proceeding according to plan, but remains subject to approval by Atlas Copco shareholders in April 2018.

Epiroc, still a subsidiary of Atlas Copco, is already now starting to operate under its own brand name and logo.

“Epiroc is devoted to providing customers with products and services that enhance their productivity, energy efficiency, safety and ergonomics,” said Turgay Ozan, President of Epiroc USA LLC.

In the United States, the Epiroc organization started operating under the Epiroc name as of December 1, 2017. The local Epiroc organization consists of 370 employees, who provide sales and service from 17 locations.

Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm, Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.

