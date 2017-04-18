Eurovia Awarded Motorway Contract in Slovakia

The consortium led by Eurovia – the VINCI subsidiary specialized in transportation infrastructure construction and urban development projects – and including Doprastav and Metrostav Slovakia has been awarded the contract to build a new 8-km section of the D1 motorway near Prešov, in eastern Slovakia. When it is completed, this motorway will connect Austria to the west and Ukraine to the east.

This €356 million ($380 million US) contract covers construction of a 2.2-km tunnel, 18 bridges and over 6 km of noise barriers. Eurovia will be leading the construction work, which will begin in summer 2017 and is scheduled to be completed in 2021. As many as 500 people will work on the project at its peak.

The remarkable environmental protection measures include sprinkling systems for dust control, road cleaning systems and planting of 58,000 bushes and 500 trees.

Eurovia built the PR1BINA expressway, which was inaugurated in 2011, west of Bratislava, has also built several sections of the D1 and D3 since 2012, and remains actively involved in efforts to upgrade Slovakia’s motorway network.

Slovakia is planning an investment plan between now and 2020, backed by the European Union’s Cohesion Fund, to complete construction of its national motorway network. These new investments will provide faster and safer road connections across Central Europe, foster tourism and streamline access to the large industrial and administrative centers.

