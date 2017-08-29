Former NY MTA Exec Joins Hatch

Hatch recently announced the addition of Elliot “Lee” Sander as Managing Director, Transportation and a Director of Hatch USA. Sander is the former executive director and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and the commissioner of the New York City Department of Transportation. The appointment is the most recent addition to Hatch’s global infrastructure team, and greatly strengthens the U.S. leadership team as the company enhances its globally connected infrastructure business.

“Lee’s experience in the transportation sector is an excellent fit for Hatch,” said Michael Schatz, global managing director, Infrastructure. “Under his leadership, the MTA achieved record levels of operational performance, advanced its capital program including the Second Avenue Subway, 7 Line Extension, the Fulton Transit Center, and other major projects, and dramatically improved its emergency preparedness and approach to climate change—credited with creating the framework that delivered a highly successful recovery from Hurricane Sandy. Our clients will benefit from his in-depth understanding of capital programs, especially in the field of transportation in large urban areas.”

“I am delighted to join a company as innovative, passionate, and highly respected as Hatch. Their team of proven leaders has a strong history of delivering both strategic and execution excellence, not only in infrastructure, but with mining and energy as well. Together, we will build on this impressive global record in project management, technical savvy, and a strong reputation for delivering results—and do the same, right here in New York City and across the greater United States,” Sander said.

Sander is the former chairman of the Regional Plan Association and serves as the senior independent director of the Board of the National Express Group (NEX), a U.K.-based global operator of rail, bus, para-transit and school bus services. He is the vice chairman of the Greater Jamaica Development Corporation and a member of the board for the Leo Baeck Institute. He also founded the Rudin Center for Transportation at the Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service, where he was an Associate Adjunct Professor.

