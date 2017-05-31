Fulcher Joins McMillen Jacobs Associates

Brian Fulcher, PEng, recently joined McMillen Jacobs as a Principal Tunnel Engineer based in the Pasadena, California, office. In this role, Fulcher will be supporting existing tunnel and underground design and construction projects and several major pursuits.

Fulcher is a licensed mechanical engineer with almost 40 years of experience on design-bid-build and design-build projects located in the United States, Canada, Taiwan, and Puerto Rico. These projects include tunnels, shafts and caverns for metro systems, hydro-electric schemes, roads, and utility systems. In addition, his experience spans bridges, marine work, and heavy structures as well as estimating and intensive project planning/constructability tasks. Prior to joining McMillen Jacobs, he was vice president of a national tunnel and contracting firm engaged in complex projects throughout the United States and Canada.

Fulcher is a frequent contributor to the tunneling industry at conferences, at short courses, and in technical publications. He is a member of the Moles, SME, ASME, and the ITA, where he is chairman of the Mechanized Tunneling Working Group. Fulcher earned his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Queen’s University, Kingston, Ontario.

