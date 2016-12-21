Geoconsult Engineer Wins Young Tunneler of the Year

Senthil Nath GT, from Geoconsult Asia Singapore, won the annually awarded NCE Tunnelling Award, announced by U.K.’s New Civil Engineer and the British Tunnelling Society, in London on Dec. 8, 2016. Nath is Senior Engineer with more than eight years of expert-knowledge in handling diversified geotechnical projects.

“I am very proud to win this award and would like to thank to all my friends, colleagues and especially my employer Geoconsult for the support,” Nath, 30, said to the crowd of 450 at the awards event.

“Senthil is experienced with major infrastructure projects including TBM and SEM/NATM tunnels, deep foundation and tunnel and excavation support systems for urban development projects, site supervision and design management,” said Dr. Oskar Sigl, Managing Director and Partner of Geoconsult Asia Singapore.

Nath´s background is geotechnical engineering and he has pursued second level specializing masters (ITA endorsed) course in Tunneling and TBM. “He is involved in the design of mined tunnels undercrossing critical structures, temporary works for cross passages, TBM docking and construction support for more than 12 km of TBM drive for the Thomson Line project in Singapore,” Sigl said. “We as Geoconsult Group Management and colleagues are very proud to have the opportunity to work with an engineer like Senthil Nath.”

Geoconsult is a private and independent engineering group providing engineering services on a global scale. Founded in 1973, the group gives work to a staff of more than 350 people and comprises offices in Argentina, Chile, Germany, India, Singapore, Slovakia, Turkey as well as in Austria.