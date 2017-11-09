GN Solids Control UK Launch Exclusive UK Dealership

GTD Group, trading as GN Solids Control UK, is the new exclusive distribution partner for Hebei GN Solids Control Co. for the non-oil and gas markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

GN Solids Control is centered around separation equipment:

Centrifuge technology

Shaker screens

Solids Control (desander, desilters, mud tanks, etc.)

Waste Management (cuttings dryers, conveyors, inclined clarifiers, etc.)

Transfer Pumps (centrifugal, shear, screw, etc.)

Electrical controls

The U.K. team are themselves innovators of the GN technology, and bring immediate benefits to prospective U.K. and Ireland customers, delivering dedicated sales, technical and logistical support with high-end service from pre-sales through to after-sales.

“We are very excited to work with the team from Hebei GN Solids Control and to offer their full product range to the wider U.K. and Ireland market. We have detailed knowledge and experience of the product and the levels of service that the team in China can deliver. The head office in China already has wide exposure to the oil and gas markets, which they will continue to develop, whereas we will concentrate our efforts on developing new opportunities and opening up new market sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland and across selected European markets,” says Nicholas Bosch director of GN Solids Control UK.

GN is the first API certified solids control equipment manufacturer from China. Hebei GN Solids Control Co.is a leading manufacturer based in China, with distribution also positioned in the United States and Russia. GN products have been exported to over 60 countries around the world.

The Sales and Administration team is based in Medway, Kent, United Kingdom, while Technical and Logistics is based on Iden Green, Kent, United Kingdom.

Hebei GN Solids Control Co. Ltd. is a leading manufacturer based in China with offices in the United States and Russia, specializing in separation equipment; solids control equipment, industry decanter centrifuge, waste management equipment and shaker screens.

