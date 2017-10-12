Golder to Acquire UK-based Alan Auld Group

Golder, a leading global engineering and consulting company, announced Oct. 12 that it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the assets and ongoing operations of the Alan Auld Group of Companies. Headquartered in Doncaster, U.K., with offices in the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States, Alan Auld Group is a global provider of specialized engineering design and construction services for underground structures and is recognized for its expertise in complex shafts and tunnels.

“Like Golder, the Alan Auld Group has built a strong reputation for developing practical solutions to complex challenges,” said Dr. Hisham Mahmoud, Golder CEO. “The Group’s skills and resources are highly complementary to ours and will allow us to expand our leadership position and offer greater expertise to our clients globally.”

The Alan Auld Group had its beginnings serving the mining sector in the design of mine shafts and has been involved in the design of many of the complex mine shafts sunk around the world in the past 20 years. The Group also provides tunnel and shaft design, rehabilitation and project management services for the power, water and transportation markets.

“We at Alan Auld Group are excited to be joining Golder,” said John Elliott, Managing Director for Alan Auld Group. “We see a tremendous opportunity to leverage our expertise and Golder’s global footprint and resources to better serve our clients.”

The transaction is expected to close by mid-November 2017.

Renowned for technical excellence, Golder is a leading global specialized engineering and consulting firm with over a half century of successful service to its clients. Employee-owned, with 165 offices in over 40 countries, Golder’s professionals are driven by a passion to deliver results.

