Golder Concludes Purchase of UK-Based Alan Auld Group

Golder, a leading global engineering and consulting company, announced Nov. 6 that it has completed the purchase of the assets and ongoing operations of the Alan Auld Group of Companies. Headquartered in Doncaster, U.K., with offices in the U.K., Canada and the U.S., Alan Auld Group is a global provider of specialized engineering design and construction services for underground structures and is recognized for their expertise in deep shafts and tunnels.

The Alan Auld Group had its beginnings serving the mining sector in the design of mine shafts and has been involved in the design of many of the complex mine shafts sunk around the world in the past 20 years. The Group also provides tunnel and shaft design, rehabilitation and project management services for the power, water and transportation markets.

“We at Alan Auld Group are excited to be joining Golder,” said John Elliott, Managing Director for Alan Auld Group. “We see a tremendous opportunity to leverage our expertise and Golder’s global footprint and resources to better serve our clients.”

Renowned for technical excellence, Golder is a leading global specialized engineering and consulting firm with over a half century of successful service to its clients. Employee-owned, with 165 offices in over 40 countries, Golder’s professionals are driven by a passion to deliver results.

