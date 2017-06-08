Hatch Increases U.S. Presence with Acquisition of Chester Engineers

Hatch has announced that Chester Engineers, a world class leader in water, wastewater, environmental, and energy management solutions has joined Hatch Ltd.

“Together, we will offer a broader range of services to clients, both within the U.S. and globally,” says Hatch’s CEO John Bianchini. “Chester’s history in water and infrastructure spans over 100 years. This, in combination with their established presence in various major American cities, aligns well with our long-term plans to expand in the U.S. We’re excited to welcome their team of experts to the Hatch family!”

Hatch Chester brings industry-leading water and wastewater capabilities, with expertise in rail, transit, tunneling, aviation, highways, bridges, and ports. The combined experience will provide a solid foundation to solve clients’ toughest infrastructure challenges.

“There is a strong connection between our cultures and values,” said Robert O. Agbede, CEO and President of Chester Engineers. “Today, we’re happy to be joining the team, and look forward to bringing new expertise to existing clients, and bolster Hatch’s global capabilities.”

Both firms have a strong presence in Pittsburgh. Hatch’s prominence in metals, paired with Chester’s strength in the municipal infrastructure sector will mean integrated, smart, and sustainable solutions through the greater collaboration of a globally responsive team.

