Hatch Recognized at Canadian Consulting Engineering Awards

Hatch announced that two of its projects, the Halifax Shipyard Modernization Program and Port Mann Main Water Supply Tunnel project, have been recognized at a national level by the 2017 Canadian Consulting Engineering Awards.

The Halifax Shipyard Modernization Program was honored to receive the Award of Excellence, recognizing one of the largest construction projects in Atlantic Canada. Hatch worked closely with Irving Shipbuilding Inc. (ISI), to overcome numerous technical and schedule challenges to deliver North America’s most modern shipbuilding facility. The project not only had a tremendous impact on the local economy of Nova Scotia, but it’s also had a great financial impact on Canada’s economy as stated by the Conference Board of Canada, declaring Halifax as one the top three cities in Canada for economic growth in 2015.

The Port Mann Main Water Supply Tunnel project won the Schreyer Award and Award of Excellence, for which Hatch provided construction management services. The project required the construction of a water conveyance, deep under the Fraser River. The water supply tunnel is a critical part of the Vancouver Lower Mainland area’s water delivery system to the south of the Fraser River. The new pipeline will support the rise in population, and replace the existing crossing, which is vulnerable to damage by riverbed scour and earthquakes.

“The awards are a great recognition for the project teams for their hard work, technical excellence and innovative thinking. A critical factor in successfully delivering a project is understanding the client’s vision and translating it into design and construction as achieved by both these projects,” says Michael Schatz, Global Managing Director, Infrastructure at Hatch. “I would like to congratulate our clients and our project teams for this national honor.”

Now in their 49th year, the awards are a joint program between the Association of Consulting Engineering Companies – Canada (ACEC) and Canadian Consulting Engineer magazine. Winning projects are selected based on high quality engineering, imagination and innovation.

