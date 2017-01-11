Hatch Recognized as a Top Employer in GTA

Hatch has been recognized with another top employer award, this time specific to the GTA (Greater Toronto Area). The company’s home office has been based out of Mississauga, Ontario for more than 25 years.

Mediacorp is Canada’s largest publisher of employment periodicals, and the awarding organization for Canada’s top national and GTA employers. To select the winners, their editors first examine recruitment history, and then further dive into physical workspace, social atmosphere, health, financial, and family benefits, vacation time, internal communications, performance management, training, and community involvement.

As Canada’s largest metropolitan area, the GTA is home to a rich diversity of organizations, representing a broad range of industries. Hatch is one of 100 that made the top employer list, a hard feat given stiff competition in company culture, benefits, and employee engagement in the region.

RELATED: Hatch: Re-Hatched

Specifically, what made Hatch stand out was attention paid to fostering an admirable physical workspace and providing employee financial support — both through ownership options and future planning resources. Hatch’s home office in Mississauga houses a gym subsidized for employees, a cafeteria with healthy options, and many dynamic meeting spaces. Employee ownership is also a unique quality in the consulting engineering industry, and one Hatch prides itself on maintaining as a hallmark of the company’s culture and opportunity.

John Bianchini, Hatch’s CEO, comments, “Our people are our greatest assets and we support them to lead in their chosen professions. We are continuously looking to invest in them, and are passionate about building a better world through positive change, together.”

RELATED: Hatch Opens 2 U.S. Offices