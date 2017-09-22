Hayward Baker Announces Staff Promotions

Hayward Baker Inc., North America’s leader in geotechnical construction, announced the following promotions for several key staff members.

Justin Lewis, P.E., was promoted to Division Manager of Structural Support for Hayward Baker’s Chicago office and will have the overall responsibility for estimating, design and management of earth retention, and deep foundation projects in Hayward Baker’s Midwest area. Lewis has worked with Hayward Baker since 2008 on a variety of geotechnical construction technologies including jet grouting, earth retention, micropiles, and driven piles. Lewis previously held the roles of field engineer, project engineer and project manager. Lewis holds both B.S. and M.S. degrees in Civil and Environmental Engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Mike Minton, P.E., was promoted to Division Manager of Ground Modification for Hayward Baker’s Chicago office. Minton has held the role of Project Manager within the Ground Modification Division since 2010, with a focus on Aggregate Piers and vibratory improvement technologies. Minton has 16 years of experience in geotechnical engineering and construction. Minton’s responsibilities include technical oversight and administration of ground improvement projects throughout Hayward Baker’s Midwest area. In addition to his duties as Division Manager, Minton is HBI’s product team chairman for Aggregate Piers. Minton holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering from Purdue and a graduate certificate in Geotechnical Earthquake Engineering from Missouri S&T.

Raymond Franz, P.E., D.GE, was promoted to Vice President for Hayward Baker’s Chicago office in May 2016. Franz has over 31 years of extensive and varied experience in the design and construction of specialty geotechnical projects, including the Louisville-Southern Indiana Ohio River Bridges project and the Thornton Composite Reservoir. Over the course of his career, Franz has published numerous publications and presentations. The most recent being “Geotechnical Construction Applications for Remediation of Dry Bulk Storage Facilities” in 2016. Since joining Hayward Baker in 2003, Franz has held roles including Project Manager, Senior Project Manager, and Division Manager. Franz is a licensed engineer in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Franz holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and a M.S. in Civil Engineering from Purdue University.

Shane Farr, P.E., S.E., was promoted to Vice President for Hayward Baker’s California Structural Support offices in March 2017, after previously holding the position of Division Manager of Structural Support in Hayward Baker’s Chicago office. Farr is responsible for all structural projects and will focus on expanding Hayward Baker’s design-build capabilities in California. Farr has over 20 years of experience in the design and construction of specialty geotechnical and structural projects, particularly earth retention and deep foundations, including micropiles, driven piles, and augered cast-in-place piles. Farr has published several papers and regularly presents to various academic and industry organizations. Farr is a licensed Professional Engineer in several states, a licensed Structural Engineer in Illinois, and is the past President of the Structural Engineers Association of Illinois. Farr holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering from Purdue University.

Kyle Camper, P.E., was promoted to Senior Vice President for Hayward Baker’s Western Region in May 2016. Over the past year, Camper has adjusted well to the new role by bringing forth his 25 years of in-depth experience in the geotechnical industry, 20 of which have been spent with Hayward Baker. Camper previously held positions of senior project manager, division manager and vice president in the Midwest area with Hayward Baker and has vast knowledge and experience in its array of techniques. In his current role, Camper is responsible for the overall performance and growth of the Western Region, including risk management, strategic planning and business development. Camper has served in a leadership role in several industry associations over his career. Camper holds both a B.S. and M.S. degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

